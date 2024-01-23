The NBA trade deadline could be a busy one this season, and it could include a former Boston Celtics center.

The Portland Trail Blazers are fielding offers for Robert Williams III, according to Turner Sports’ Chris Haynes.

“There are some teams that are pondering making a move for Robert Williams,” Haynes said this week on the “This League Uncut” podcast, per RealGM. “Now, I know Robert Williams is out for the season … but teams feel like he would be somebody that could get on the cheap right now and allow him to continue recovering, continue rehabbing in hopes that he can blossom back into the Robert Williams that we’ve seen when he was playing at a high level with the Boston Celtics.”

Portland last offseason acquired Williams, Malcolm Brogdon and two first-round picks from Boston for Jrue Holiday, who the Blazers acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks in the Damian Lillard trade.

Story continues below advertisement

The 26-year-old only played six games before he tore a ligament in his knee. Williams was ruled out for the remainder of the season but is expected to be ready for the 2024-25 season. On Monday, he posted on Instagram him working out showing he’s still keeping himself in shape.

“The Blazers will be very open,” Haynes said. “That’s not up for debate. If they get the right deal in place, they will be open. … Robert Williams is somebody that is definitely available.”

Williams would have two years left on the four-year contract he signed with the Celtics after this season. He’s slated to earn over $12 million in those two years, so if Boston wanted a reunion, it would need to give up a significant piece to do so.

Celtics fans are well aware of the impact Williams has on the defensive side of the ball, and it appeared the sixth-year big tried to make strides in his offensive game. However, injuries slowed his career down, and that would be the risk a team will carry if they trade for him.