Celtics Stars Looking For This Teammate To Be More Selfish

There isn’t a single member of the Boston Celtics who has anything bad to say about Robert Williams III.

In his five seasons with Boston, Williams has played a selfless brand of basketball that makes his teammates swoon over playing alongside him — while also providing the type of impact that has seemed to make or break Celtics seasons.

He’s not perfect, however.

Williams’ impact on the Celtics primarily comes in his ability to play above the rim, whether it be blocking shots on the defensive end or serving as one of the NBA’s premier lob threats. His offensive game isn’t very expansive beyond that leaping ability, however, which is why — with some motivation from teammates — the 25-year-old is putting in work this summer.

“(Jayson Tatum is) mad at Rob when he isn’t taking shots,” Williams’ trainer Aaron Miller told Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. “And he is mad at Rob — not mad, but holding him accountable — when he isn’t taking shots and when he isn’t being a threat or looking at the goal.”

Those feelings don’t seem to be coming from a bad place, as Tatum’s affection for Williams can be traced back a long ways, but a selflessness in the Celtics that stems from their desire to win.

“When Rob gets rebounds and throws it out to (Tatum or Jaylen Brown) to shoot it, I could tell you 12 other superstars in the NBA that would be so happy because they’re trying to get their shot attempts up,” Miles told Forsberg. “But Jayson Tatum, and I don’t know him personally, but just in the sense of him saying, ‘Rob, we need you to shoot that, we need you,’ — man, I thought that was amazing for Rob’s confidence moving forward.

“It’s basically giving him the nod like, ‘Hey, it’s OK that you’re taking those shots. It’s OK that you’re taking those midrange (shots) because we need you to take them.’ Because, like I said, it’ll open up other opportunities for (Tatum and Brown).”

Rob Williams is healthy and working to make strides on both ends of the floor this off-season! @celtics pic.twitter.com/fy31SjtVMV — Aaron Miller (@EBTMiller) July 19, 2023

The goal in Williams’ summer workouts appears to be expanding his scoring range. The former Second-Team All-Defense member will carry a career field goal percentage of 73.2% into next season, primarily due to to the fact that 91% of his attempts come from the painted area. He’s attempted just four shots from beyond the arc in his career, but if the training video Miles put out and Joe Mazzulla’s planned offensive strategy are any indication, that number will rise in 2023-24.