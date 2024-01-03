Pat McAfee Defends Aaron Rodgers Amid Jimmy Kimmel Dispute

Pat McAfee on Wednesday tried to play damage control after Jimmy Kimmel threatened a lawsuit against Aaron Rodgers.

The New York Jets quarterback made his weekly appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, and he suggested Kimmel’s name would appear on the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates, which is set to be released following a judge’s court order last month. Rodgers said he would “pop some sort of bottle” if the list of over 150-plus names came out.

Kimmel released a strong statement on X when the clip went viral on social media.

Rodgers’ comment came amid a long-standing feud between the quarterback and the late-night host where the four-time NFL MVP was the target of multiple jokes.

McAfee on Wednesday opened his show addressing Kimmel’s threat of a lawsuit and Rodgers’ comments. He pointed out it’s not the first time someone threatened to sue over something said on the “Pat McAfee Show” with Brett Favre suing McAfee over his comments about his ongoing welfare fraud scandal the former Green Bay Packers quarterback allegedly played a key role in.

Favre withdrew his lawsuit after McAfee read a carefully worded statement, and he attempted to play down Rodgers’ claims toward Kimmel.

“… I can see why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt, especially with his position,” McAfee said. “But I think Aaron was just trying to talk (expletive). Now, did it go too far for a lot of people? Jimmy Kimmel certainly said that was the case. We and I immediately upon it happening tried to be like, ooh. But that is Aaron and Jimmy. They’ve been, you know. We obviously don’t like the fact that we are associated with anything ever.

“We like our show to be an uplifting one, a happy one, a fun one. But because we talk (expletive) and try to make light of everything, some things obviously people get very pissed off about, especially when they’re very serious allegations. So we apologize for being part of it. Can’t wait to hear what Aaron has to say about it. Hopefully, those two will be able to settle this, not court-wise. Just be able to chit-chat and move along because remember, you’re allowed to disagree with everyone’s opinions.”

McAfee admitted his show doesn’t have a set schedule and is known for its free-flowing conversations that go any direction. Rodgers also got into a public back-and-forth with Travis Kelce over the Kansas City Chiefs star being featured in a Pfizer commercial.