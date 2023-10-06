Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce found time from being in the NFL’s hottest relationship — with Taylor Swift, of course — to clap back at injured New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, who couldn’t resist the temptation of adding his two cents on COVID-19 talk, recently took a shot at Kelce after the Chiefs star appeared in a Pfizer vaccine commercial. Kelce was deemed “Mr. Pfizer,” according to Rodgers during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.” And in response, Kelce laughed off Rodgers’ schoolyard jab.

“I thought it was pretty good,” Kelce told reporters Friday. “With the (mustache) right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer versus the Johnson and Johnson family over there.”

Kelce added on being featured in Pfizer’s newest ad: “I got it because of keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building. So yeah, I stand by it, 100%.”

Story continues below advertisement

Playing know-it-all when it comes to anything COVID-19-related has become a brand staple for Rodgers in recent years. When the 39-year-old isn’t being a recluse in underground caves contemplating the offseason, Rodgers is constantly running his mouth with no qualifications to his name.

Nothing new.

While the Jets (1-3) are falling apart, Kelce and the Chiefs (3-1) have plenty to look forward to — Swift stuff aside. Then again, couch doctor Rodgers is still confident in making a miraculous recovery from his Achilles injury and escaping the looming possibility of retirement.