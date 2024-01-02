The New England Patriots currently have a 23% chance at the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, per ESPN Analytics. However, even if Bill Belichick’s team defeats the New York Jets in its regular-season finale and falls out of the top three, there’s still a non-zero chance New England is picking atop the board in April.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Courtney Cronin published an extensive story focusing on the Bears and Chicago’s impending decision on quarterback Justin Fields. There was an interesting Patriots-related nugget included.

“A number of teams, including those that lose out on this week’s No. 2 derby, could have interest in trading for Chicago’s top selection,” ESPN wrote.

The Patriots could be one of those teams who loses out on said “derby.” New England currently has a 23% chance to earn the No. 2 overall pick and a 64% chance to earn a top-3 pick, per ESPN’s Seth Walder.

The Washington Commanders, who currently hold the No. 2 pick, have a 69% chance at the second spot, per ESPN Analytics. The Patriots currently are behind the Bears and Commanders on the draft board. That doesn’t mean everything is locked in, however. Only Chicago’s No. 1 selection, which the Bears received from the 2-14 Carolina Panthers, is set in stone.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall highlighted the various ways in which the draft results could change in Week 18.

A trade for the top pick wouldn’t come cheap, of course. Those around the league believe the Bears could receive more this year than they did last year. Chicago received two first-rounders and wideout D.J. Moore in its trade with Carolina in March.

The World Wide Leader spoke to executives who believe the price for this year’s No. 1 could be two future first-rounders as well as this year’s top pick and either a Day 2 selection or premium veteran on a manageable contract.

USC product Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye are widely considered as the top quarterbacks in the class.