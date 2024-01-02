Bears’ Justin Fields Is Most Intriguing QB Option For Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Justin Fields.

It might look wrong now, but in the weeks leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft there was a contingent of people who firmly believed that could become a possibility.

Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance found themselves off the board with the first three picks in that draft, famously leaving Mac Jones and Fields as the first-round options left on the board. The Chicago Bears traded up from No. 20 to No. 11 and selected Fields, leaving New England with Jones as its only option at No. 15.

It’s been three years, and the best option for both the Bears and Patriots might just be sending Fields to New England.

Story continues below advertisement

Let us explain.

The Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but that’s not exactly because of Fields. Chicago swindled the Carolina Panthers, netting the top pick in this draft along with a number of other assets. That wasn’t enough to fix its roster, though, which still looks like one of the most mediocre in the entire NFL.

It’s time for the Bears to either pay the ever-improving Fields or let him go, but since they’re still rebuilding it looks like the decision has already been made for them. Chicago has its pick of any QB in this draft, plus whichever piece they want later in the first round. Yes, they might be able to get another haul in trading the No. 1 selection, but for the sake of this exercise, we’re ignoring that fact.

If Fields does hit the trade market, Chicago will likely have a number of teams knocking down its door to try and swing a trade. We think New England should be one of those teams.

Story continues below advertisement

We’re going to prognosticate that Fields is worth a second- or third-round pick. The Patriots have all of their own picks, and could feasibly only have to unload a third-rounder since they’re so high in the draft order. In adding Fields, they’d also still have a first-round pick, plus the possibility of a second-rounder, to go draft an offensive tackle and wide receiver.

If this seems like our way of looking for the quickest fix, it kind of is. The Patriots are scheduled to have more than $73 million to spend next season, according to Over The Cap, with Matthew Judon, Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson and Cole Strange all slated to come off injured reserve.

It’s easy to get caught up in a perfect world scenario, and that’s what we’re doing here, but at this point that’s all you can do with New England.

This might not be the best option for the Patriots, but it certainly is the most intriguing.