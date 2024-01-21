One week after saying goodbye to Bill Belichick, the Patriots parted ways with another important member of their coaching staff.

Bill O’Brien’s second stint in New England proved to only last one season, as he left the organization Thursday to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. O’Brien oversaw one of the NFL’s worst offenses this season, but those struggles largely can be attributed to the Patriots’ severe lack of talent on that side of the ball.

But even after those offensive woes and Belichick’s exit, O’Brien staying in Foxboro, Mass. for another season was rumored to be a possibility. In a column published Sunday, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard shed light on the dynamic between the longtime coach and the Patriots before they ultimately cut ties.

“A team source told me that O’Brien and the Patriots were facing off a bit, that neither side was really interested in continuing the relationship but the Patriots were open to it depending on O’Brien,” Bedward wrote.

Bedard continued: “On Wednesday night, another team source confirmed that O’Brien wanted out but the two sides were doing a dance on whether or not the Patriots would be required to pay the final two years of O’Brien’s contract. ‘They don’t want to pay but I could see Billy saying, ‘You brought me back here and this is your fault – you’re paying.’ And he’d be totally right.'”

New England didn’t waste time looking for O’Brien’s replacement after he punched a ticket to Columbus. Jerod Mayo and company reportedly are set to interview former Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley and ex-quarterback Zac Robinson for their OC position.