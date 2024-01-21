The Patriots might keep it in the family when they name the franchise’s first official defensive coordinator in years.

Filling the position appeared to be one of Jerod Mayo’s most priortized orders of business when he became New England’s new head coach. The Patriots as of Sunday morning reportedly had completed mutiple interviews for defensive coordinator, which effectively was a shared position between Mayo and Steve Belichick the past few seasons.

But while the majority of the reported candidates currently work outside of New England, the frontrunner for the job might already be employed at One Patriot Place. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, DeMarcus Covington is “well-positioned” to be promoted from Patriots defensive line coach to D-coordinator.

Covington has seen his stock rapidly rise since joining New England as a coaching assistant in 2017. A jump to defensive coordinator would be an expected and earned transition for the 34-year-old, who previously expressed a desire to become a head coach in the future. It probably wouldn’t be a difficult sign-off for Robert Kraft either, as the Patriots owner clearly values familiarity with the organization.

As for the other side of the ball, there is a chance Covington and Mayo reunite with a former New England coach who reportedly is in the mix for the team’s offensive coordinator job.