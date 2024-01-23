The New England Patriots reportedly have a third interview on the books in an effort to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, who cited sources, reported Monday night that the Patriots are set to hold a zoom interview Tuesday with Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher. New England reportedly interviewed Nick Caley, a former Patriots assistant who spent this season as the Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach, on Monday for the offensive coordinator job and the organization is also planning to interview Sean McVay disciple Zac Robinson.

Pitcher is a sought-after candidate to become an offensive coordinator. Rapoport noted that Pitcher has an in-person interview with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday night and will meet with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday.

There’s also the possibility that Pitcher stays with the Bengals. With the Tennessee Titans reportedly hiring Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on Monday to be their next head coach, Pitcher could serve as Callahan’s replacement.

Pitcher spent the last eight seasons as a Bengals assistant and was the quarterbacks coach the previous four seasons. Prior to his tenure with the Bengals, Pitcher was a scout with the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-2015.

Pitcher helped develop 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow into one of the league’s premier quarterbacks, and the Patriots could be in need of something similar going forward if they use the No. 3 overall pick to take a franchise quarterback.

The Patriots are in need of an offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left last week to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. With O’Brien gone, the Patriots are set to have a fourth different offensive coordinator in as many seasons.