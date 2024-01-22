Bill O’Brien wasn’t guaranteed a job with the Patriots for the 2024 season. So, he took matters into his own hands.

One week after New England parted ways with Bill Belichick, the franchise said goodbye to its offensive coordinator as well. O’Brien, who some thought might stick around even after Belichick’s exit, ended his second Patriots stint after one season by taking the OC job at Ohio State.

In his latest Monday Morning Quarterback column, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer highlighted one factor that motivated O’Brien to find a new gig.

“The Patriots will conduct interviews with Los Angeles Rams assistants Nick Caley and Zac Robinson on Monday and Tuesday for their open offensive coordinator job,” Breer wrote. “And while both have Patriots ties, this is, indeed, a sign of how open-minded Jerod Mayo is going to be filling out his staff. That’s not to say Mayo won’t have trusted lieutenants (Belichick’s sons have strong relationships with Mayo, and both have job offers from him). But it is indicative of how Mayo has not locked himself in on any ideas in any phase of the game. And why Bill O’Brien took the OC job at Ohio State rather than the chance to compete for a job he already had.”

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard also provided details about O’Brien’s exit Sunday. Bedard reported neither side was very interested in continuing their relationship but the Patriots “were open to it” depending on O’Brien, who ultimately found himself “doing a dance” with the team over contract logistics.

All things considered, a separation was probably the right call. The 2023 season was a disaster in so many ways, and both the Patriots and O’Brien clearly were eager for a fresh start.