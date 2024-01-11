New England needs a new head coach, and a Patriots legend is available for hire.

The Titans on Tuesday shockingly fired Mike Vrabel after six seasons at the helm in Tennessee. Vrabel has been rumored to have an interest in returning to Foxboro, Mass., where a head coaching vacancy was created Thursday morning when the Patriots decided to part ways with Bill Belichick.

But if franchise owner Robert Kraft wants to reunite with Vrabel, he apparently will have to compete with several other teams. In a column published to The Athletic on Thursday morning, Dianna Russini and Joe Rexrode listed the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers as likely suitors for Vrabel.

All three of those clubs present levels of appeal. Washington is under new ownership and owns the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. Los Angeles can offer an attractive destination, a big market and one of the league’s most talented quarterbacks, Justin Herbert. Las Vegas also is an exciting place to put up shop, and Vrabel potentially could be swayed by former teammate Tom Brady, who has a minority ownership take in the Raiders.

So, Vrabel is not a lock to replace Belichick in New England. In addition to league-wide interest, the former Patriots linebacker might not even be the frontrunner to land the gig.