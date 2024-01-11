The Patriots are set to go on a coaching search for the first time since 2000.

But it might not take them very far.

Jerod Mayo could be the “leading candidate” to replace Bill Belichick after the franchise parted ways with the legendary head coach, according to a Thursday morning report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mayo currently is New England’s linebackers coach and a de facto co-defensive coordinator.

“The Patriots now will embark on their first head-coaching search in a quarter-century,” Schefter wrote. “Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, whom the team signed to a contract extension in the offseason and Kraft has identified as a rising head-coaching candidate, projects to be a, if not the, leading candidate for the job, sources said. Mayo played for the Patriots from 2008 to 2014 and has been an assistant under Belichick since 2019.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero also floated Mayo as a candidate during a segment on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” program. Pelissero also mentioned Mike Vrabel, Josh McDaniels and Brian Flores as possible Belichick successors.

The Patriots announced that Belichick and Robert Kraft both will meet with reporters Wednesday at noon ET. The news conference will be held in the team auditorium at Gillette Stadium.