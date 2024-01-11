Most NFL coaching vacancies were confirmed by Tuesday, but the Patriots were a different story.

Despite numerous indicating the franchise would move on from Bill Belichick, New England waited until Thursday morning to reveal a “mutual” parting of ways with the legendary head coach. Belichick and Robert Kraft are scheduled to meet with reporters at noon ET.

But what took so long?

After breaking the news, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero offered insight into the timeline of Belichick’s departure. Pelissero revealed Belichick and Kraft met for “hours” Monday and discussed what changes would’ve been necessary if the marriage was to continue.

“Both sides had a variety of things that they felt needed to change if they were to move forward together,” Pelissero said during an NFL Network segment. “They had extensive conversations for hours. Belichick took a couple of days to mull things over. They just could not get to the point where they felt like it was the right thing for them to stay for season number 25.”

In a separate report, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said there was “no conflict, no disagreement” between Kraft and Belichick. He added both sides “took the high road.”

Jerod Mayo reportedly is the “leading candidate” to replace Belichick, with Mike Vrabel, Josh McDaniels and Brian Flores also viewed as possible successors. The Atlanta Falcons are an early frontrunner to land Belichick.

