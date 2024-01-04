Malik Cunningham’s Patriots tenure wasn’t very long, but it was eventful.

After going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, Cunningham received the most guaranteed money ever given to an undrafted free agent in New England franchise history. The Louisville product went on to become a preseason darling in Foxboro, Mass., and garnered a surprise promotion leading into the Patriots’ Week 6 trip to Las Vegas.

The depth chart elevation was short-lived, though, as Cunningham quickly was put back on the shelf by Bill Belichick and company. A New England exit followed shortly thereafter, with the AFC-best Baltimore Ravens plucking the dual-threat quarterback off of the Patriots practice squad last month.

Cunningham’s now-former teammates were disappointed to see the 25-year-old go, but folks around One Patriot Place reportedly believed the move was in his best interest.

“According to sources, some organization members told Cunningham he had made the right decision to leave New England,” the Boston Herald reported Thursday morning.

“They just had no plan for Malik,” a source told Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed.

Belichick claims the Patriots tried to keep Cunningham, but the head coach also thought Baltimore’s offense better suited the rookie signal-caller than New England’s. Offensive tackle Trent Brown apparently told Cunningham to join the Ravens “months” before the AFC North champions came calling.

Will Cunningham ever see the field in Baltimore? Not as long as a healthy Lamar Jackson is there. But escaping what appears to be a disastrous situation in New England should be chalked up as a win in itself for the talented QB.