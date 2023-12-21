Trent Brown thought Malik Cunningham should have received more opportunities with the New England Patriots. But he believes the rookie’s new team is a perfect fit for him.

In fact, Brown revealed in an interview with Sophie Weller of A to Z Sports that he told Cunningham earlier this season to sign with the Baltimore Ravens if they came calling.

“It’s funny because I told him months ago if they ever called, (of) anybody, that’s the team where he should go,” the veteran offensive tackle said Monday. “It was almost like I saw it coming. And that’s really good for him to actually get a real chance to play his real position.”

The Ravens were able to sign Cunningham because he was on the Patriots’ practice squad. He had a brief stint on New England’s 53-man roster in October but played just six snaps — all in a Week 6 loss in Las Vegas — before being released and rejoining the P-squad.

Cunningham was elevated for two games earlier this month but did not play in either. Two days after the second, the Ravens signed the athletic Louisville product as a “future”-focused quarterback project who can develop behind former college teammate and current Baltimore starter Lamar Jackson.

Head coach Bill Belichick said the Patriots tried to keep Cunningham, but the Ravens “sold him on the opportunity.”

It’s easy to see why the Ravens would appeal to Cunningham, who primarily played wide receiver — a brand-new position for him — with the Patriots. Brown said he “absolutely” believed Cunningham was misused in New England, and the team-wide reaction to the popular rookie’s departure suggested others shared that sentiment.