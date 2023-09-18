Patriots’ Brenden Schooler Breaks Down Epic Field Goal Block

FOXBORO, Mass. — For a few moments, let’s forget the Patriots lost 24-17 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and now are 0-2 for the first time since 2001.

Instead, let’s focus on one of the best special teams plays we’ll ever see.

New England special teamer Brenden Schooler blocked a 55-yard field goal attempt by Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders — but this was no ordinary blocked field goal. Schooler lined out wide before flying down the line of scrimmage before the snap, bursting off the line at just the right time to cut in front of Sanders.

Here’s one look:

Story continues below advertisement

And here’s an even better one:

When asked about the play after the game, Schooler praised the work put in by Patriots special teams coaches Joe Judge, Cam Achord and Joe Houston.

Story continues below advertisement

“They dialed up a really good scheme for that block,” Schooler said. “Saw a weak point on their field goal operation, and we worked it during the week and felt pretty confident about it going into the game. Just had the right opportunity. Count up my steps properly, and just timed it up well. Everybody else on the field did their job well so I can go out there and execute mine.”

Schooler didn’t have to wait until he got his hand on the ball to know he blocked the kick; he knew well before Sanders even put his foot on the ball.

“As soon the ball was snapped and I felt myself and the momentum carrying, I knew I was going to get there,” he said. “Just wanted to make sure I got a hand on the ball.”

The Patriots clearly had a lot of confidence in the play design and Schooler’s ability to execute it. In fact, special teams legend Matthew Slater predicted it would be successful.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we called it going out on the field, he’s like, ‘You’re gonna go block this,’ ” Schooler revealed.

How did Slater react afterward?

“We just celebrated together,” Schooler said. “That was pretty much it.”

Schooler repeatedly propped up Judge, Achord and Houston for coming up with the play. The second-year Texas product might be one of the NFL’s rising special teams talents, but even he was surprised when saw the coaches’ concept.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve never seen it ever before,” Schooler said. “So, that was new for me. I think it was new for a lot of guys on the team.”

Schooler added: “I don’t think I would’ve come up with that.”

Patriots special teamer Brenden Schooler got a running start before blocking Jason Sanders' 49-yard field goal attempt.



Schooler was traveling 12.70 mph when the ball was snapped and 13.19 mph when the kick was blocked.#MIAvsNE | #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/oMNQSHUAxW — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 18, 2023

Again, the big story from Sunday night is New England once again lost to the Dolphins, and Tua Tagovailoa now is 5-0 against Bill Belichick. A team that feels better than the previous two versions ultimately might be the same, middling outfit Patriots fans have grown accustomed to seeing.

Story continues below advertisement

But New England’s special teams unit? It might have its groove back, with Schooler, Slater and a trio of coaches leading the way.