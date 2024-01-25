The Red Sox found success in the bullpen last season, but that hasn’t stopped them from looking to bring more arms to Boston this offseason.

Isaiah Campbell, Richard Fitts, Max Castillo, Cooper Criswell and Justin Slaten have all been added throughout the course of the offseason, with each looking like they’ll have an opportunity to earn a role in Boston’s bullpen in 2024. There’s another veteran that has caught the Red Sox’s eye, however.

The Red Sox are one of the “big-market teams” who have expressed interest in former Houston Astros reliever Ryne Stanek, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Chicago Cubs reportedly also have interest.

Boston’s bullpen was one of its strengths last season, but there’s been some turnover that has constituted the additions made this offseason.

Garrett Whitlock, Josh Winckowski and Nick Pivetta were each used in the ‘pen last season, but it’s expected that they’ll each compete for a spot in the Red Sox’s starting rotation this coming season. That, along with the departures of Mauricio Llovera, Richard Bleier and Joely Rodriguez, have opened up opportunities for others to step in.

Stanek could be one of those men.

The 32-year-old posted a 4.09 ERA and 4.60 FIP in 50 2/3 innings pitched last season. He was much better in 2022, finishing with 1.15 ERA and 3.02 FIP while helping the Astros win the World Series. Stanek’s numbers dropped considerable this past postseason, where he had an ERA of 6.75, allowing three runs in four innings before injuring himself in the American League championship series.