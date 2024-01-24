MLB Insider Believes Red Sox Still Have ‘Big Move’ Coming In Offseason

For the Boston Red Sox, pitchers and catchers report for spring training in less than a month.

That leaves little time for any remaining impact moves to bolster the roster ahead of the start of baseball activities.

So far this offseason, the Red Sox have made additions such as Lucas Giolito, Vaughn Grissom and Tyler O’Neill. Moving forward, Boston will have to make up for the lost production of Alex Verdugo, Chris Sale, Justin Turner and Adam Duvall.

While the ballclub has internal players who are ready to step up, one MLB insider does not believe the Red Sox are totally done in terms of a potential splash to close out the winter.

On his live stream on Wednesday with Bleacher Report, Jon Heyman floated his thoughts on Boston’s remaining activity in the offseason.

.@JonHeyman thinks the Red Sox still have a big move in them 👀

“I think the Red Sox still have a big move in them,” Heyman shared. “I know I was on this about a month ago. I do it weekly now. I predicted the Red Sox would do something big.”

The Red Sox could benefit from adding another starting pitcher to take the pressure off of young arms that currently would be in line to step up into more prominent roles.

Could the addition be another arm? Could it be another impact bat, potentially to hit between Rafael Devers and Triston Casas in the No. 3 spot? Boston has several potential avenues that would make sense, that is if they truly are still looking to add this winter.

I do think the Red Sox will do something,” Heyman added.

Boston continues to shape the roster with Opening Day in Seattle against the Mariners just over two months away.