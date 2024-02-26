The New England Patriots have at least three ways they can use their No. 3 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. And there’s an argument to be made for all three offensive positions.

But if the Patriots feel as if they should build around a quarterback rather than draft one, New England might be better off going the boring route at offensive tackle instead of wide receiver. A trade back from No. 3 might even result in a stud offensive tackle and more draft capital.

“In the tackle-wideout discussion, if it’s close, you go tackle early,” NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said during his pre-NFL Scouting Combine conference call.

In Jeremiah’s top-50 list published Monday, the NFL Media analyst listed three receivers (Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers) among his top four prospects. The only player ranked higher was quarterback Caleb Williams, who is heavily favored to be the first player drafted. Joe Alt is Jeremiah’s top tackle prospect (No. 9 overall) with seven total tackles ranked in his top 19 players.

The depth at receiver and drop-off at tackle, though, is ultimately why Jeremiah would recommend it.

“I feel a lot better about the third-round wideouts than I do about the third-round tackles,” Jeremiah said. “That to me would make that — I would lean more in that tackle direction early because in the third round you got some really, really interesting guys (receivers).”

Jeremiah specifically named Georgia’s Amarius Mims, who he has ranked No. 19, as the last tackle before his perceived “drop-off.” Those ahead of Mims include Alt, Taliese Fuaga (No. 10), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (No. 12), JC Latham (No. 13), Troy Fautanu (No. 17) and Tyler Guyton (No. 18).

There’s just one tackle listed on Jeremiah’s top 50 after Mims (Jordan Morgan, No. 39).

“It’s a loaded tackle class,” Jeremiah said. “Just in terms of that top group, there’s 10, 11 guys that are really interesting. I think we’ll see a bunch of starters, a bunch of day one starters out of that tackle group.”

In regards to receivers, Brian Thomas Jr. (No. 16), Adonai Mitchell (No. 33), Keon Coleman (No. 36), Troy Franklin (No. 37), Xavier Worthy (No. 41), Ladd McConkey (No. 42), Malachi Corley (No. 44), Ricky Pearsall (No. 48) and Roman Wilson (No. 50) all ranked inside Jeremiah’s top 50. It’s clear Jeremiah views a drop-off from potential stars in Harrison Jr., Odunze and Nabers, but one would think New England would have other options when it’s back on the clock.

The Patriots currently have picks No. 34 and 68 on the second day of the draft. The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan recently wrote how the Patriots took notice of McConkey during the Senior Bowl. Additionally, Jeremiah mentioned Corley, Wilson and Pearsall as potential third-round targets. NESN.com’s Keagan Stiefel also made the case for either Wilson or Corley.

“It’s a really, really intriguing mix of wideouts,” Jeremiah said.

The Patriots very well could have their choice of any player at either offensive tackle or wideout on April 25. Or perhaps they do something entirely different and select their quarterback of the future.

What do you think? Should the Patriots prioritize an offensive lineman instead of a wide receiver in the first round? Leave your opinion in the comments below.