Mike Onwenu is shaking things up before his first foray into NFL free agency.

Onwenu, who will hit the open market when the new league year opens next month, has “terminated his prior relationship” with agents Roosevelt Barnes and Jovan Barnes, according to Pro Football Talk. Per NFL rules, players must wait five days after firing representation before signing on with new agents.

PFT, citing NFLPA records, claimed the Patriots offensive lineman currently does not have an agent. It’s unclear if Onwenu will hire new representation to assist him with free agency, or if he will represent himself.

A 2020 sixth-round draft pick by New England, Onwenu is in line to land the first significant contract of his professional career. The Michigan product was a stalwart on the Patriots offensive line across his rookie deal, starting at least 15 games in three of his first four seasons.

It could be easily argued that Onwenu should be New England’s top internal priority this offseason, and he is a candidate for the team’s franchise tag. That said, the 26-year-old figures to command significant interest around the league, and he might be eager to see what’s out there following back-to-back brutal Patriots seasons.

The 2024 NFL year will begin March 13, and teams are allowed to start negotiating with free agents two days prior.