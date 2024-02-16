BOSTON — The Bruins competed on Thursday night in hopes of turning the tides of a recent rough patch of their season.

The result of the contest did not match their effort in a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken at TD Garden. Boston controlled the tempo for the majority of the game, constantly getting pucks on net and creating second-chance shots. Ultimately, David Pastrnak scored the only goal that came from 37 shots for the Bruins.

For Boston in February, the chances have been there. The results have not.

“I’m happy with a lot of parts of our game,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the loss. “We’re not getting the results right now. Sometimes, you go through that during the season.”

The consensus around the team remained the same after the game: the Bruins are creating a multitude of chances. Now, Boston has to find the missing link in capitalizing on those chances in a frustrating stretch of the season.

“I liked our effort tonight,” Bruins forward Morgan Geekie told reporters. “We had some good chances. Their goalie played well. There’s some things we’ve got to clean up. We had some chances, but the puck’s just not going in right now.”

The Bruins have just one regulation win in February, which came in a marquee matchup against the Vancouver Canucks at home on Feb. 8. After losing four of five games to open the month, the Bruins seek consistency from the positives they’ve created on the ice.

“We don’t have as many wins as we would want,” Pastrnak shared. “Definitely a lot of work to do ahead of us. When you get chances and opportunities to score, it’s always positive.”

“In the last two games, the results (are not) what we want, but we’re playing the right way” Montgomery added. “If we play the right way and believe in the process, things are going to turn around.”

Here are more notes from Thursday’s Kraken-Bruins game:

— Pastrnak’s 34th goal of the season evened him for third-best in the NHL with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, who scored against the Bruins in Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss.

— Boston has allowed three goals in three straight games.

— The Bruins moved to 3-1 all-time against the Kraken since the expansion entry, including 1-1 at TD Garden.

— Boston moved to 13-4-5 against Western Conference opponents this season, including just the second home loss to a Western Conference team in regulation. Both have happened in February along with the 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Feb. 6.

–The Bruins host another Western Conference opponent on Saturday in a matinee matchup with the Los Angeles Kings. Puck drop is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC.