Bruins Wrap: Boston Overpowers Vancouver In Marquee Matchup

BOSTON — In a regular season rematch of the 2011 Stanley Cups Finals, the Boston Bruins dominated the Vancouver Canucks in a 4-0 win on Thursday night at TD Garden.

With the victory, Boston improved to 32-10-9, while Vancouver fell to 34-12-5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston had struggled against Western Conference teams as of late, losing seven of their last 10 games. In Thursday’s test against the conference’s top team, the Bruins met the challenge of facing the Canucks.

Against a team allowing just 2.54 goals per game, the second-best mark in the NHL, Boston’s goal-scorers came to play. Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen each found on the back of the net with short-handed goals in the opening 20 minutes.

In the second period, Morgan Geekie and Pavel Zacha scored 15 seconds apart in the opening minute.

The Bruins had the momentum from the opening minute, creating quality chances and consistently pressuring Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko. Boston rebounded against a quality Western Conference opponent, recording the team’s fourth victory of the season against a 30+ win team from the Western Conference.

When these teams met with the Stanley Cup on the line, Boston beat the No. 1 seeded team in the Western Conference. On Thursday night, the Bruins did just that on a regular season stage.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Marchand’s 25th goal of the season put the Bruins on the board first.

Shorty King checkin' in 👑 pic.twitter.com/6suffOV74u — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 9, 2024

— Heinen added a short-handed goal of his own in the first period.

— Ullmark stepped up against the top-scoring team in the NHL with his first shutout of the season.

WAGER WATCH

Marchand entered Thursday’s contest at +1200 to score the game’s first goal, per FanDuel SportsBook. With his first-period goal, a $100 wager on Marchand cashed for $1,200 and a $1,300 total payout.

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their lengthy homestand on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden against the Washington Capitals. Puck drop is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC.