Celtics Owner Reveals Production On ‘Last Dance’-Style Docuseries

The New England Patriots have “The Dynasty,” and the Boston Red Sox are heading for Netflix, but the Celtics won’t be far behind when it comes to docuseries.

Boston majority owner Wyc Grousbeck appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Friday morning, and the topic of “The Dynasty” came up with the first two episodes premiering on Apple TV+. Grousbeck found the perfect time to reveal an upcoming Celtics media project.

“In terms of the Celtics, I have positive news there. Nothing official to report yet but we are in production on a multi-part, absolutely top-quality fantastic documentary series along the lines, hopefully, ‘The Last Dance,'” Grousbeck said on “The Greg Hill Show.” “And we are deep into that. We signed contracts. It’s being filmed, archives are being gone through and it’s in process. They’re following the team this whole year. It’s behind the scenes, so we’ll see what happens. But win or lose, it will be out.”

The Celtics will join the Red Sox, whose 2024 season will be the subject of a Netflix docuseries expected to debut next year, and there will be a Netflix project on the 2004 World Series team.

Story continues below advertisement

Grousbeck didn’t elaborate on a potential platform for the docuseries, but the camera crews chose a good time to follow the Celtics with Boston at first place heading into All-Star weekend. And Jaylen Brown will participate in the Slam Dunk Contest.

The Celtics’ chase for an NBA title should make for good TV, and it looks like in the coming months fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at this season and possibly more depending on what the docuseries will be about.