When Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots decided to mutually part ways in January, many thought it wouldn’t be long before the legendary coach would be snagged by another NFL team.

Shockingly Belichick did not land one of the seven openings in this year’s head coaching cycle.

Sirus XM radio personality Chris “Mad Dog” Russo said he was surprised the future Hall of Famer won’t start the 2024 season on the sidelines when he joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger and Mazz” on Radio Row in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

“You got to have the QB,” Russo said. “And I think maybe we took it for granted when (Tom) Brady left that he would figure it out without the quarterback and now we’ve learned that can’t be the case. He’s so great that he probably thought he could. ‘I’ll show you. Give me anybody, and I’ll figure it out.’ Cam Newton, whoever he decided to use, it didn’t work out.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m a little surprised he didn’t get a job. I think he will coach again. I don’t think Pete Carrol will, but I think (Belichick) will coach again.”

Belichick was reportedly tabbed as the Atlanta Falcons top candidate until the team went in a different direction and hired Raheem Morris to replace Arthur Smith. Russo believes Belichick dodged a bullet by not getting the Falcons’ job.

“I think he’s better off not taking the Atlanta job because they don’t have a quarterback either,” Russo said. “And they’re not getting one … they got the ninth pick in the draft. So, I think from that standpoint he’s better off.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones decided to stick with head coach Mike McCarthy and made a bold statement regarding the upcoming season, even though many thought Dallas should be the team to pick up Belichick.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought Dallas would be perfect,” Russo said. “(…) I’m not looking to get McCarthy fired, but if you’re Jerry Jones and you’re 82 years of age and your goal in life is to win a championship before it’s over … is Belichick a better coach than McCarthy? Yes.

“And he didn’t hire him and the reason he didn’t hire him is because Jerry’s more wrapped up in being the face of the Cowboys. You bring in Belichick, that’s no longer the case and I think that’s why he didn’t hire him.”

What team does Russo believe would be best suited for the legendary coach? One of the Patriots’ long-standing AFC rivals — the New York Jets.

“If this is me, and I’m not a Jets fan, (…) if you are the Jets and you’re Woody Johnson and you know Belichick is available, you know (Aaron) Rodgers loves him, Rodgers loves Belichick, they think along the same lines, they think they’re better than everybody,” Russo said. “If you think you can get Belichick to coach for three years with Aaron Rodgers, you’re an idiot if you don’t go after him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Russo added the Jets would be the perfect candidate because the team hasn’t been to the playoffs in two decades. They have a proven winning quarterback, and it would be the ideal way for Belichick to “get back at the Krafts” and the Patriots.