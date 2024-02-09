It was only a matter of time before Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo convinced one of his former teammates to join New England’s coaching staff, but this one is quite the pleasant surprise.

Dont’a Hightower is back with the Patriots.

Hightower, just two years removed from his playing career, will return to New England to coach linebackers, per his agency, SportsTrust Advisors.

This one seemed inevitable, as Mayo made it clear he’d try to recruit Hightower whenever he finally got an opportunity to be a head coach.

“I think Hightower would be a phenomenal coach,” Mayo said. “… When I get a chance to run my own ship, I’ll try to recruit him. I got a chance to play beside him, I got a chance to coach him. There aren’t many people like Hightower, in terms of his smarts.”

It’s expected Hightower will coach inside linebackers, leaving the possibility of an outside linebackers coach to be added, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Hightower won three Super Bowls with the Patriots across nine seasons, earning a pair of Pro Bowl nods along the way. He’ll now look to rack up some accolades in the coaching world.