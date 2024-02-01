The Washington Commanders hired Dan Quinn on Thursday, bringing an end to the National Football League’s coaching carousel. All eight vacancies are now filled.

Here are some winners and losers of the offseason coaching cycle:

Winner: Detroit Lions

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was viewed as one of the hottest candidates given his success in Detroit in 2023. Johnson, however, took his name out of consideration and told both the Seahawks and Commanders he would remain in Detroit. Lions fans, like Eminem, surely are thrilled Johnson is running it back under Dan Campbell.

Loser: Bill Belichick

It’s a stunner the future Hall of Famer won’t start the 2024 campaign on a sideline, unless something unexpected happens. Many assumed Belichick was a top candidate for multiple jobs, but he reportedly only spoke with the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders. Belichick’s age (71) and aspirations to run the personnel department might have made him a less attractive candidate.

Winner: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their next head coach. Canales is an unknown compared to some of his recently hired counterparts, or those who were available when he was hired, but he’s considered something of a quarterback whisperer. Canales helped Baker Mayfield revive his career in Tampa Bay, and his No. 1 priority in Carolina is straightening out second-year signal-caller Bryce Young.

Loser: Mike Vrabel

Vrabel not having a job might even be a bigger surprise than Belichick. The 2021 Coach of the Year is both young and proven. Countless former players saw him as a leader of men. It’ll be interesting to see what Vrabel does in 2024, but we certainly have not seen the last of him.

Winner: Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh has won everywhere he’s coached, and the Chargers are banking on the trend continuing. Franchise signal-caller Justin Herbert is already in place, along with a talented roster, Harbaugh has plenty to work with. It shouldn’t surprise anyone if the Bolts, an underachieving group under Brandon Staley, make a postseason run next season. LA clearly believes it found its guy.

Loser: Washington Commanders

This has less to do with Quinn and more to do with the Commanders’ decision to hire a defensive coach despite major issues on offense. Washington currently holds the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and while Quinn has head coaching experience to go along with his defensive play-calling, Commanders fans might not be too thrilled he’ll be the one grooming. Especially given that Johnson was the presumed favorite to take over in Washington.

Winner: Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are replacing a veteran defensive mind with a younger defensive play-caller in Mike Macdonald. Some referred to Macdonald, formerly the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, as the Sean McVay on defense. We’ve seen the success McVay has had. Macdonald has a ton of young and talented pieces on that side of the ball. A big question for Macdonald is who he brings in as his offensive coordinator.

Loser: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore’s coaching staff and personnel department took a hit during the cycle. In addition to Macdonald, the Chargers hired Ravens director of player personnel Joe Horitz to be their new general manager and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson left to take the defensive coordinator job with the Tennessee Titans.