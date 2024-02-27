The New England Patriots will meet with three of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft when attending the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Should that come as a surprise given the Patriots currently hold the No. 3 overall pick? No, definitely not. But the confirmation from Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf, who confirmed he will make the final call on draft night, nevertheless is not something to overlook.

Wolf told reporters in Indianapolis the Patriots will meet with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

While holding a press conference with reporters, Wolf said he felt it was a “really good year” for quarterbacks. He specifically noted the group’s toughness, and addressed how many of the top quarterbacks in the league have been drafted in the first round during recent years.

Williams is the heavy favorite to be drafted No. 1 overall, whether that be by the Chicago Bears or another team. Many expect either Maye or Daniels to be the next quarterback off the board, which means the Patriots would have the opportunity to draft whichever one is left, should they keep the third pick.

Wolf said all options are on the table for New England, though, including trading down the board in an effort to acquire more draft capital.

