Eliot Wolf and the New England Patriots are not tipping their hand as it relates to their position in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots, who are slated to be on the clock at No. 3 overall, have a number of ways they could go about it. New England could select its quarterback of the future, draft a potential superstar at receiver or trade back in hopes of acquiring more draft capital and landing one of the premier tackles in the draft.

When meeting with the media ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, New England’s director of scouting was asked whether or not the Patriots could trade down. Wolf’s response encompassed any and all scenarios.

“Yeah, I would say all options are on the table and we haven’t heard anything specifically,” Wolf told reporters, per the Patriots.

Story continues below advertisement

Wolf did confirm he would make the final call, though.

“When it comes to that, No. 3, it’s gonna be a collaborative effort Coach (Jerod) Mayo, myself, Matt Groh, the whole staff,” Wolf said. “At the end of the day somebody has to has to make that pick, and that’ll be myself.”

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah met with reporters last week and offered two different scenarios in which the Patriots could trade down. New England could land an enticing haul from a team like the Las Vegas Raiders, who currently have pick No. 13, or a handful of second-rounders from the New York Giants, who are set to pick sixth.

Trading down, however, likely would mean the Patriots are fine with not selecting one of the top quarterbacks. And Wolf’s comments about the quarterback class clearly indicated that’s an option for New England, too.