The Patriots have preached collaboration throughout the last couple of months, but at the end of the day, we all know someone has to have final say in what’s going on around Gillette Stadium.

Is it Jerod Mayo? Is it Robert or Jonathan Kraft? Is it Eliot Wolf?

We now have an answer, at least when it comes to the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wolf represented the Patriots at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, speaking with the media for the first time since his responsibilities were expanded following Bill Belichick’s departure in January. He touched on a number of things, but most notably the process New England was undergoing with the No. 3 pick. The 41-year-old continued spewing the same stuff we’ve been hearing but revealed exactly who would have the final say in what the Patriots ultimately do with their highest pick in three decades.

“It’s gonna be a collaborative effort,” Wolf said, per team-provided video. “Coach Mayo, myself, Matt Groh, the whole staff, but at the end of the day somebody has to make that pick and that’ll be myself.”

The Patriots have a wealth of options with that pick. They’ll obviously have their pick from all but two prospects in this class, but a trade has looked increasingly likely as teams continue to meet around the combine and other annual events. Wolf also has a long history to look back on, which might influence his ultimate decision.

Wolf touched on meetings the Patriots held over the last few weeks, and it sounds like multiple opinions have been shared. That’s why it’s so important one person is allowed to make the final decision. It also gives all of us someone to blame or praise depending on how the pick goes.

