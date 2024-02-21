ESPN Views Patriots As Perfect Landing Spot For This Free Agent

Arguably the Patriots’ greatest point of emphasis this offseason should be making an upgrade at quarterback.

But not too far down on New England’s priority list should be figuring out who is going to protect whoever tops the signal-caller depth chart.

The Patriots offensive line was average at best last season and it’s in jeopardy of becoming even worse this spring. Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown both are slated to hit NFL free agency, with the latter a virtual lock to leave Foxboro, Mass. New England can afford to trot out another subpar O-line in 2024, especially if it plans to have a rookie QB start from Day 1.

Perhaps Jonah Williams could help the Patriots out in the trenches. ESPN’s Matt Bowen believes the Cincinnati Bengals tackle, who also is bound for the open market next year, would be a great fit in New England.

“With both starting tackles — Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown — set to hit free agency, the Patriots could shore up the edges of the OL with Williams, a Bengals mainstay this past season,” Bowen wrote. “Despite his lack of upper-tier power and length, Williams wins with technique, gaining depth to create blocking angles and pass-set lines. He’d start at the right tackle spot for New England.”

Williams hasn’t lived up to the expectations that came with being the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 draft. But the 26-year-old has been pretty reliable since his injury-plagued rookie season, missing only two games over the last three campaigns.

Would Williams be a world-beater in New England? Probably not. But putting a legitimate starter on the line instead of a journeyman would be a step in the right direction.