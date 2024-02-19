Trent Brown reportedly will hit the open market when NFL free agency begins.

Some New England Patriots fans might have already thought that was a foregone conclusion. It felt that way. But the latest from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Monday all but confirms it.

The Patriots are not expected to come to an agreement with Brown before his contract voids Monday. Without an extension from the Patriots, the veteran left tackle will become a free agent when the league year begins March 13.

As a result, New England will carry a $2 million dead cap hit into the 2024 season. It represents the remaining signing bonus proration from Brown’s previous contract.

Again, the development is not a surprise. Many expected Brown would hit the open market, but last-minute extensions have happened. The Baltimore Ravens on Sunday committed to an ex-Patriot receiver whose contract also was set to void Monday.

New England’s two best tackles during the 2023 campaign — Brown and right tackle Mike Onwenu — are impending free agents. The offensive line stands as one of the biggest areas in need of improvement this offseason.

There are cases both for and against why New England might be inclined to re-sign Brown. But if the Patriots would like Brown to return, they’ll have to compete with other teams on the open market.