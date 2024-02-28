Patriots fans got to learn more about Eliot Wolf when he spoke to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, and a former colleague also gave a rousing endorsement of the director of scouting.

New England doesn’t have a formal general manager, but Wolf represented the Patriots at the Scouting Combine, where he revealed he, head coach Jerod Mayo and director of player personnel Matt Groh will make the key decisions in the offseason, including with the No. 3 overall pick.

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has firsthand experience working alongside Wolf. The two overlapped with the Patriots in 2020 when Caserio was still Patriots director of player personnel. He also interviewed Wolf, who he believes will be an “asset” to Mayo.

“I have a lot of respect for Eliot,” Caserio told reporters, per the Texans. “We actually interviewed Eliot. It might have been the year I left or the year before. Eliot’s been in a lot of good programs. He was in Green Bay for a long period of time. I think he might have been in Seattle. Very astute, very aware of the understanding of the league. It was another set of eyes. We had lost a number of folks who had gone on to other teams. I think Monti (Ossenfort) had left at the time.

“I would say Eliot is very respected. He obviously has a very great pedigree in terms of his dad, he’s learned a lot of football. Eliot understands football. He’s got a great demeanor. He’s got a great personality, very perspective, very self-aware, and he’s got a good demeanor. I think he’ll be able to work in concert with the scouting staff, and then I think he’ll be a great asset to Jerod as well as he works through.”

The Patriots have multiple options with the No. 3 pick and have plenty of cap space to spend, so it will be a vital offseason for Wolf and the rest of the front office to build a new identity for New England following Bill Belichick’s exit.