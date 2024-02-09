Four Buyout Options For Celtics To Consider After Trade Deadline

The Boston Celtics didn’t oversleep at the NBA trade deadline, pulling off several moves before the clock hit 3 p.m. ET on Thursday while still having room to make on final roster addition.

Boston, however, is still restricted in adding anyone earning $12.4 million or more through the buyout market, keeping the options limited, but not a complete waste. The Celtics already acknowledged their flaws within the reserve unit through the additions of Xavier Tillman and Jaden Springer, but here are four other players Boston could still add following the deadline:

1. Danuel House Jr. (4.3 million)

Philadelphia and Boston already struck a pre-deadline deal, allowing the Celtics to acquire Springer, but the 76ers also parted ways with a potential serviceable depth piece now up for grabs in Danuel House Jr.

House, 30, was let go by Philadelphia, likely to dump salary for the 76ers to also explore the buyout market. That opens the door for the 6-foot-6 veteran to hop from one Eastern Conference contender to another.

In 34 games played this season, including four starts with the Sixers, House averaged 4.2 points on 44.8% shooting with four years of playoff experience. He’s also a career 35.9% shooter from 3-point range.

2. Cedi Osman ($6.7 million)

Previously playing for a far-from-contending San Antonio Spurs team, Cedi Osman remained a valuable and productive off-the-bench piece.

Above all else, the 28-year-old is a solid 3-point threat, shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc this season on 3.3 attempts. Osman has averaged 7.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 51 games played, getting 18.2 minutes off the bench.

Being that the Celtics are heavily reliant on outside shooting, Osman would be an ideal fit for helping support the starting unit. Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla also hasn’t been able to rely on Sam Hauser — who’s supposed to fulfill the bench shooter role — a whole lot this season.

3. Delon Wright ($8.1 million)

The Celtics addressed their need for a front-court backup, and with an iffy bench that’s proven to struggle with scoring at times, Delon Wright could fit in as a veteran backup behind starters Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.

The 33-year-old averaged 4.4 points on 39.7% shooting, playing 15.1 minutes in 29 games for the Washington Wizards. Getting limited time on the court, Wright has also averaged 1.2 steals this season.

4. Seth Curry ($4 million)

Not the best shooter in NBA history, but still plenty serviceable.

Joining the Hornets alongside Grant Williams in Thursday’s trade with the Mavericks, it’s likely that Seth Curry will request a buyout to find a roster spot on a contender. Perhaps the Celtics?

Curry didn’t get utilized very much in 36 games with the Mavericks, getting 12.7 minutes a night off the bench. The 33-year-old averaged just 4.3 points, but is still a career 43% shooting from 3-point territory. An addition of Curry would give the C’s an upgrade over Svi Mykhailiuk.