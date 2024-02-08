NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Grant Williams Traded By Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks seemed quite eager to add Grant Williams this past offseason, sending a pair of second-round picks to the Boston Celtics in a three-team sign-and-trade.

The love affair didn’t last.

The Charlotte Hornets are finalizing a trade to send forward PJ Washington to the Mavericks for Williams, Seth Curry and a first-round draft pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Williams’ run with the Mavericks ends after just 47 games, where his numbers slightly regressed playing in a new system. The 25-year-old has seen his three-point shooting (.376), rebounding (3.6) and effective field-goal percentage (.538) numbers all drop, despite experiencing a career-high in minutes per game (26.4).

Williams will return to Charlotte, where he grew up, and try to help a team that desperately needs it on the defensive end. The Hornets are dead last in the NBA on defense.

The Mavericks add size and shooting in Washington, who essentially serves as a one-for-one upgrade in their lineup from Williams.