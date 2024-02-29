When discussing the top prospects of the Boston Red Sox, Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel all get brought up in some order.

But Miguel Bleis wants to make sure he isn’t excluded from that conversation going forward.

It’s easy for Red Sox fans to forget about Bleis, who only a year ago was all over the radar screen as a fast-rising prospect and drawing comparisons to Rafael Devers and Ronald Acuña Jr. But Bleis’ development hit a major speedbump during the 2023 season with the young outfielder suffering a left shoulder subluxation that required surgery and ended his season in early June.

Far removed from the significant injury, Bleis is feeling healthy once again and his vowing to make a big return.

“(I want Red Sox fans) to know I’m working hard,” Bleis told the Boston’s Herald’s Mac Cerullo through translator Daveson Perez. “We lost a very important year last year, but I want them to know I’m working hard on a very good comeback.”

Last season’s setback hasn’t dulled the bright future of Bleis, who turns 20 on Friday and is viewed as the No. 5 prospect in the Red Sox farm system. But after playing just 31 games a season ago with Low-A Salem, Bleis isn’t trying to get ahead of himself.

“I’m limiting my expectations this year,” Bleis said. “I went into last year with a lot of expectations and then look what happened. So this year I’m going in just focused on staying healthy and playing well and spending the whole year hoping to show people what I can do.”

The hype around Bleis took off due to his five-tool ability. The Red Sox signed the Dominican Republic native as a 16-year-old international free agent in January 2021 for $1.5 million.

He joined the the Florida Complex League Red Sox in 2022 and impressed with a blend of power, speed and hitting for average. The 6-foot, 170-pound slugger compiled five home runs with 27 RBIs and 18 stolen bases to go along with a .301 batting average in 40 games.

Bleis didn’t have the same production in his limited showing with Salem last year due to the injury. He batted .230 with one homer, 16 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

The road to redemption for Bleis could start back at Salem and Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham kept it open that the highly regarded prospect could start this season again in the FCL or with High-A Greenville.

Either way, Bleis wants to make a lot of noise in his return and have attention turn back to the dazzling upside he has on the diamond.

“He looks great,” Abraham told Cerullo. “Obviously it’s been a long rehab process but he’s spent a lot of time in Fort Myers, he’s spent a lot of time at the academy. He’s put on some really good weight, he’s strong, he’s swinging the bat fast, playing good defense, but he’s ready to go and in really good spot.”