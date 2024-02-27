What Projection Models Expect From Red Sox Hitters, Pitchers In 2024

The Boston Red Sox have their share of doubters this season.

It’s not just the local media and national baseball pundits, either. Oddsmakers and projection models are skeptical of Boston’s collective ceiling, as well.

FanDuel Sportsbook had the Red Sox’s playoff odds at +285 as of Monday night, meaning a $100 bet would land you $285 if Boston cracked the MLB postseason this year. The Red Sox’s odds to win the American League East sat at +1400, the worst in the division, and their odds to win the World Series were +5000, tied with the New York Mets in the middle of the pack.

FanGraphs gave the Red Sox a 26% chance of making the playoffs, with a projected record of 81-81. Essentially, that would mean more of the same after back-to-back seasons in which Boston went 78-84.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, believe it or not, there is a path for the Red Sox to make noise in 2024, however unlikely it might seem after a relatively inactive offseason. And it starts with players already on the roster meeting or exceeding expectations.

So, what are those expectations? Well, we can examine a couple of different projection models to gain a better understanding of where each hitter and pitcher stands going into this season.

First, there’s ZiPS, a projection system developed by FanGraphs’ Dan Szymborski when he was at Baseball Think Factory. It uses past performance and aging trends to develop a future projection for players. And it’s widely considered one of the most accurate predictors in the industry.

Second, there’s Steamer, a projection system developed by Jared Cross, a high school science teacher in Brooklyn, and two of his former students, Dash Davidson and Peter Rosenbloom. Like ZiPS, it aims to forecast future performance using a whole bunch of data. More smart-people stuff.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s what each model projects for some key Red Sox players in 2024.

POSITION PLAYERS

RAFAEL DEVERS, 3B

ZiPS: .280/.351/.517, 33 HR, 107 RBI, 128 wRC+, 3.9 WAR

Steamer: .286/.360/.534, 36 HR, 103 RBI, 135 wRC+, 4.8 WAR

TRISTON CASAS, 1B

ZiPS: .264/.367/.479, 22 HR, 71 RBI, 127 wRC+, 1.9 WAR

Steamer: .260/.371/.489, 29 HR, 89 RBI, 130 wRC+, 3.0 WAR

TREVOR STORY, SS

ZiPS: .246/.314/.441, 15 HR, 54 RBI, 99 wRC+, 2.4 WAR

Steamer: .234/.305/.407, 21 HR, 78 RBI, 88 wRC+, 1.8 WAR

Story continues below advertisement

VAUGHN GRISSOM, 2B

ZiPS: .284/.352/.419, 10 HR, 67 RBI, 108 wRC+, 2.6 WAR

Steamer: .285/.354/.425, 9 HR, 54 RBI, 110 wRC+, 2.1 WAR

MASATAKA YOSHIDA, DH/OF

ZiPS: .295/.356/.457, 16 HR, 74 RBI, 117 wRC+, 2.1 WAR

Steamer: .292/.362/.462, 17 HR, 74 RBI, 120 wRC+, 1.7 WAR

TYLER O’NEILL, OF

ZiPS: .268/.344/.482, 18 HR, 60 RBI, 120 wRC+, 2.3 WAR

Steamer: .248/.327/.445, 22 HR, 68 RBI, 106 wRC+, 1.7 WAR

JARREN DURAN, OF

ZiPS: .255/.313/.424, 11 HR, 54 RBI, 95 wRC+, 1.6 WAR

Steamer: .258/.323/.423, 14 HR, 54 RBI, 98 wRC+, 1.3 WAR

Story continues below advertisement

CEDDANNE RAFAELA, OF

ZiPS: .261/.300/.426, 15 HR, 76 RBI, 91 wRC+, 2.1 WAR

Steamer: .254/.296/.418, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 87 wRC+, 0.4 WAR

WILYER ABREU, OF

ZiPS: .246/.338/.408, 15 HR, 60 RBI, 101 wRC+, 1.7 WAR

Steamer: .245/.344/.416, 13 HR, 49 RBI, 105 wRC+, 1.1 WAR

CONNOR WONG, C

ZiPS: .249/.296/.416, 11 HR, 43 RBI, 88 wRC+, 1.0 WAR

Steamer: .236/.290/.395, 8 HR, 32 RBI, 80 wRC+, 0.1 WAR

There really isn’t anything eye-opening about the above projections, for better or worse. No out-on-a-limb prediction. No major discrepancy between the models, aside from Rafaela, whom Steamer projects to play in only 41 games (177 plate appearances) with Boston this season. No reason to feel any more optimistic or pessimistic — depending on where you stand — about Boston’s chances of competing in the AL East.

Story continues below advertisement

Devers figures to be the Red Sox’s best player. No surprise there. And Casas could solidify himself as Boston’s second-best offensive threat in 2024.

The projection models also are high on Grissom, whom the Red Sox acquired from the Atlanta Braves in this offseason’s Chris Sale trade, despite the 23-year-old having just 64 games (236 plate appearances) of MLB experience.

More Red Sox This Red Sox Roster Decision Will Have Huge Ramifications

PITCHERS

LUCAS GIOLITO, RHP

ZiPS: 29 G (29 starts), 161 2/3 IP, 10-10 record, 4.51 ERA, 4.23 FIP, 2.5 WAR

Steamer: 31 G (31 starts), 180 2/3 IP, 10-11 record, 4.61 ERA, 4.50 FIP, 2.3 WAR

BRAYAN BELLO, RHP

ZiPS: 28 G (27 starts), 147 1/3 IP, 11-11 record, 4.28 ERA, 4.03 FIP, 2.3 WAR

Steamer: 29 G (29 starts), 169 1/3 IP, 10-10 record, 4.30 ERA, 4.12 FIP, 2.5 WAR

Story continues below advertisement

NICK PIVETTA, RHP

ZiPS: 32 G (20 starts), 132 2/3 IP, 8-9 record, 4.54 ERA, 4.45 FIP, 1.3 WAR

Steamer: 34 G (28 starts), 161 1/3 IP, 10-10 record, 4.47 ERA, 4.32 FIP, 1.9 WAR

KUTTER CRAWFORD, RHP

ZiPS: 26 G (19 starts), 106 1/3 IP, 6-6 record, 4.49 ERA, 4.20 FIP, 1.6 WAR

Steamer: 43 G (26 starts), 154 1/3 IP, 9-10 record, 4.66 ERA, 4.55 FIP, 1.7 WAR

GARRETT WHITLOCK, RHP

ZiPS: 30 G (12 starts), 89 1/3 IP, 6-4 record, 3.73 ERA, 3.49 FIP, 1.8 WAR

Steamer: 71 G (3 starts), 85 2/3 IP, 5-4 record, 3.90 ERA, 3.76 FIP, 0.9 WAR

TANNER HOUCK, RHP

ZiPS: 25 G (21 starts), 103 1/3 IP, 7-7 record, 4.62 ERA, 4.34 FIP, 1.2 WAR

Steamer: 44 G (23 starts), 143 1/3 IP, 9-9 record, 4.26 ERA, 4.12 FIP, 1.8 WAR

JOSH WINCKOWSKI, RHP

ZiPS: 43 G (12 starts), 99 IP, 6-5 record, 4.36 ERA, 4.10 FIP, 1.2 WAR

Steamer: 69 G (2 starts), 76 IP, 4-4 record, 4.17 ERA, 4.14 FIP, 0.5 WAR

KENLEY JANSEN, RHP

ZiPS: 49 G, 45 1/3 IP, 4-3 record, 32 saves, 4.17 ERA, 4.23 FIP, 0.3 WAR

Steamer: 64 G, 64 IP, 3-3 record, 32 saves, 4.14 ERA, 4.04 FIP, 0.5 WAR

Again, nothing too wild here. Giolito, Bello, Pivetta and Crawford have an inside track on rotation spots this spring, leaving Whitlock, Houck and Winckowski to compete for the No. 5 role. The reality, of course, is the rotation likely will fluctuate throughout the course of a 162-game season, but both ZiPS and Steamer see Houck pitching primarily in a starting role.