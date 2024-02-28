The Patriots offense will have a different look to it with Alex Van Pelt on the sideline, and it’s a change the unit desperately needs.

New England surprisingly hired Van Pelt after it was presumed former tight ends coach Nick Caley was the favorite to land the job. The former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator hit it off with head coach Jerod Mayo and has a connection with director of scouting Eliot Wolf.

Van Pelt gave some insight during his introductory news conference last week about the kind of system he wants to implement, but his focus on players highlights the change Mayo aims to lead in the post-Bill Belichick era. It’s also a mindset Stefanski is well aware of.

“A great one,” Stefanski told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine Wednesday, per the Browns. “I’ll start with the person. You’re not going to find a better person in this profession. AVP’s a great friend of mine. I’m excited for him and that opportunity. Former player, has played in a bunch of different systems, has coached a bunch of different systems. He’s collaborative, so I think the Patriots got a great one.”

Van Pelt was selected in the eighth round by his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers in 1993, and he retired with the Buffalo Bills in 2003. That experience helped guide his approach to his coaching career.

“I think it’s really important,” Stefanski said. “He sat in that view of the quarterback position, which is pretty unique. And I think he sees it through the eyes of those players. And I think he instructs a system through the eyes of those guys. It’s just so important.”

Cleveland reportedly cut ties with Van Pelt because they wanted someone who best fit with Deshaun Watson. But he clearly still is a well-respected coach in that building.

The most important thing for Van Pelt to be successful is to have a good quarterback under center. Mayo, Wolf and director of player personnel Matt Groh will be in charge of that to help the offense rebound from a disaster of a season.