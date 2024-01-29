As Mac Jones’ third season in New England started to unravel, the Patriots quarterback took matters into his own hands.

This reportedly included “freelancing” and going against the system constructed by Bill O’Brien, who didn’t live up to expectations as offensive coordinator. And as members of Jones’ supporting cast dealt with their own struggles, the 2021 first-rounder reportedly overcompensated and tried to play hero ball.

“According to multiple team sources, Jones’ biggest downfall was playing outside his comfort zone due to frustration,” MassLive’s Mark Daniels wrote in a column published Monday. “With receivers struggling to beat man coverage and offensive linemen struggling to pass block, Jones tried to do too much. By playing outside of O’Brien’s play call, the quarterback made things worse.”

New England ultimately had enough of Jones after Week 12, which reportedly is when Bill Belichick stopped speaking with the young quarterback. Jones’ hellacious junior season culminated with an unexpected Week 18 benching, which reportedly led the 25-year-old to speak about his situation with a member of the New York Jets’ staff.

Jerod Mayo replacing Belichick reportedly salvaged the chances of Jones staying in New England, but the Patriots probably should survey the trade market for the Alabama product. And Jones, who reportedly has a realistic view of his future, most likely would be better off starting fresh with a different organization.

And no matter where Jones ends up, he probably will be in a better spot than the mess that was One Patriot Place the last two seasons.