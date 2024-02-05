The Patriots still haven’t hired or promoted anyone to the role of general manager, but it’s clear who’s been calling the shots since Bill Belichick left New England.

Multiple recent reports indicate director of scouting Eliot Wolf has become the Patriots’ de facto general manager. And a new report on New England’s hiring of offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt paints a similar picture.

“(The hiring of Van Pelt) could be viewed as Wolf trying to generate some power in the organization,” Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard wrote last week. ” ‘Wolf driving the bus on this one,’ a source told Mike Giardi.”

While all signs point toward Wolf being the top decision-maker in New England’s front office, it’s important to note that nothing is set in stone.

Multiple reports suggest the Patriots still could add a more experienced executive in an advisor-like position. And Matt Groh, New England’s director of player personnel, still holds a prominent role and could be gaining more power.

The Patriots’ front office structure could become more clear in the days and weeks ahead. But when the dust settles, don’t be surprised if Wolf is the man in charge.