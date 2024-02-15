The Patriots bottomed out the last two seasons thanks in large part to terrible quarterback play.

But as a result of those miserable campaigns, New England now has a great opportunity to flip the script both behind center and as a collective unit.

Owners of the third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Patriots will be able to select one of the top quarterback prospects in late April. College football analyst Joel Klatt sees the stars aligning for New England to grab Jayden Daniels, who could become a savior for the franchise.

“So the Patriots have to go quarterback as well, and for me the No. 3 quarterback on my list is Jayden Daniels from LSU,” Klatt recently said, per On3.com. “Daniels was sensational as the Heisman Trophy winner and he does so many things that now in the modern day NFL I think translate.”

Story continues below advertisement

Klatt added: “I think it’s pretty obvious New England has been searching for a QB. Mac Jones is not gonna be the answer, he was benched for the last six games for Bailey Zappe and neither of those guys is the future. So the future in New England, at least from my seat, looks to be Jayden Daniels the quarterback at LSU.”

Of course, there’s a chance Daniels won’t be available when the Patriots go on the clock to make their highest draft pick since 1993. Unlike Klatt, several other draft evaluators view the LSU product as the second-best signal-caller prospect this year and thus a smart choice for the Washington Commanders at No. 2. Such an outcome would leave Drake Maye as the best QB available for the Patriots at No. 3.

But it’s also important to remember so much can change across the league once the Scouting Combine and initial waves of free agency are completed. So, Patriots fans should brace for a variety of outcomes once Draft Day rolls around.