Bill Belichick’s decision to let wideout Jakobi Meyers walk out the door last offseason proved to be one of his biggest mistakes in his final season with the New England Patriots. Especially since Meyers ultimately signed with the Las Vegas Raiders for $1 million more per season.

But if first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, who served on New England’s staff during Meyers’ four years with the organization, liked what he saw from the dependable chain-mover, perhaps the Patriots will target a prospect who’s drawing comparisons to Meyers.

A “juiced-up Jakobi Meyers,” in fact.

The Athletic’s NFL draft expert Dane Brugler on Tuesday released his top 100 prospect rankings. Brugler compared Washington Huskies product Jalen McMillan to Meyers, and ranked McMillan No. 65 on his big board.

“McMillan is one of the more overlooked receivers in the class, both because of his injury last season and his usage as an underneath threat (71.1 percent of his catches in 2023 came within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage),” Brugler wrote. “He is a rangy pass catcher — with a baseball background as a center fielder — and uses first-step acceleration and sharp footwork to stair-step or deke coverage at the stem.

“I want to see him amplify his aggression when the ball is in the air, but McMillan uses his length well to snare throws away from his frame. His game reminds me of a juiced-up Jakobi Meyers.”

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound McMillan was one of the best wideouts in the Pac 12 during his sophomore campaign in 2022. He scored the most receiving touchdowns (nine), finished second in receptions (79) and third in receiving yards (1,098).

McMillan injured his knee early in the 2023 season and played sparingly over the next two months. He ultimately finished the season with 45 receptions for 559 yards and five touchdowns, but had four games with 95 yards or more including his 131-yard performance in the Pac 12 Conference Championship against Oregon on Dec. 1.

The Patriots have an obvious need at receiver. But with other needs at quarterback and offensive tackle, New England might opt to go a different direction with its first-round pick, currently No. 3 overall. McMillan, who has been projected to be a second-day selection, could be available for the Patriots after addressing another big need. New England currently holds Nos. 34 and 68 on Day 2.