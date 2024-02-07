Despite not playing a full season after a torn ACL, Kendrick Bourne saw a shift in the culture surrounding the New England Patriots during the 2023 season.

From overall struggles with a 4-13 record to inconsistent loyalties surrounding quarterback Mac Jones, vibes took a decline in Foxboro. With time to reflect how 2023 transpired, Bourne shared how different the last two years were compared to his playoff-bound first season with the Patriots.

“I think it was rough in 2023,” Bourne told CBS Sports’ Zach Gelb on Radio Row during Super Bowl festivities on Tuesday. “Obviously, 2022 was rough. In 2023, it got more rough. I think it was just two years of roughness, rebuilding and trying to find who we were.”

Story continues below advertisement

As the Patriots further declined in the season, in-house fighting caused some issues in the locker room, though Bourne didn’t feel as it was completely detrimental for New England.

“It was kind of a toxic place,” Bourne added. “People were pointing fingers and things like that in the locker room. Not too bad, but you could feel the energy. I’ve been apart of a winning locker room, as you know, in San Francisco. It was just different. It was just harder to get through those situations.”

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Wed 2/7, 1:40am
San Francisco 49ers
SF
-129
Sun 2/11, 6:30 PM
SF -2 O/U 47.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
+109

Despite the struggles over the last two seasons, Bourne clearly loves playing for the Patriots and aspires to return to the team in free agency.

More NFL:

Kendrick Bourne Notes ‘Toxic’ Trend In 2023 Patriots Locker Room

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images