Kendrick Bourne Notes ‘Toxic’ Trend In 2023 Patriots Locker Room

Despite not playing a full season after a torn ACL, Kendrick Bourne saw a shift in the culture surrounding the New England Patriots during the 2023 season.

From overall struggles with a 4-13 record to inconsistent loyalties surrounding quarterback Mac Jones, vibes took a decline in Foxboro. With time to reflect how 2023 transpired, Bourne shared how different the last two years were compared to his playoff-bound first season with the Patriots.

“I think it was rough in 2023,” Bourne told CBS Sports’ Zach Gelb on Radio Row during Super Bowl festivities on Tuesday. “Obviously, 2022 was rough. In 2023, it got more rough. I think it was just two years of roughness, rebuilding and trying to find who we were.”

Story continues below advertisement

As the Patriots further declined in the season, in-house fighting caused some issues in the locker room, though Bourne didn’t feel as it was completely detrimental for New England.

“It was kind of a toxic place,” Bourne added. “People were pointing fingers and things like that in the locker room. Not too bad, but you could feel the energy. I’ve been apart of a winning locker room, as you know, in San Francisco. It was just different. It was just harder to get through those situations.”

Despite the struggles over the last two seasons, Bourne clearly loves playing for the Patriots and aspires to return to the team in free agency.