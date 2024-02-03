NFL Rumors: Kliff Kingsbury Rejects Raiders, Chip Kelly Return?

The Raiders appeared primed to name their next offensive coordinator, but Kliff Kingsbury had other plans.

Kingsbury’s agent Erik Burkhardt told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday the former Arizona Cardinals head coach withdrew himself from consideration for the Las Vegas job. There was a “contractual hang-up” between the sides, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. And Kingsbury is considered to be a favorite to land the offensive coordinator job with the Washington Commanders, according to multiple reports.

With Klint Kubiak expected to be named New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator, the only candidates left that the Raiders interviewed are Luke Getsy, whom the New England Patriots interviewed for their opening, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and UCLA head coach Chip Kelly.

It would be an interesting move for the New Hampshire native to leave the Bruins head of their Big Ten debut, but perhaps the allure of an NFL redemption is enough to at least tempt Kelly to leave UCLA.

The Commanders hired Dan Quinn as head coach after they “considered” Bill Belichick and following interest in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Washington holds the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so it could see Caleb Williams as a realistic possibility. It might seem like a drastic move to trade up one spot, but if it feels like reuniting the top QB prospect with his former USC offensive coordinator is worth it, it’s something that could actually happen.