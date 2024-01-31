The Patriots reportedly interviewed Luke Getsy on Tuesday for their offensive coordinator vacancy. If they wind up hiring the former Chicago Bears OC, it’s safe to say some in the NFL won’t be impressed.

Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi went to Mobile, Ala., for the 2024 Senior Bowl. While there, he spoke with some NFL sources about New England’s offensive coordinator search.

“Some of the names they’ve spoken to, including Luke Getsy, drew shrugs from sources I’ve talked to here in Alabama,” Giardi wrote Tuesday.

Getsy spent the last two seasons as the Bears’ offensive coordinator. He was fired earlier this month and eventually replaced by Shane Waldron, who also interviewed with the Patriots.

New England reportedly has interviewed, or plans to interview, 11 candidates for its offensive coordinator vacancy. Nick Caley is considered the favorite for the job.

The Patriots on Wednesday reportedly hired former Los Angeles Rams assistant Jeremy Springer as their new special teams coach.