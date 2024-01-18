The 2024 NFL Draft, and specifically the top three selections held by the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, just got a whole lot more interesting.

In other words, the dominoes are starting to fall into place for some major change.

Kliff Kingsbury, an offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC, is expected to interview for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator job, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Bears have the No. 1 overall pick, which should by all accounts be used on USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

You picking up what we’re putting down?

It’s just an interview for now, but if the Bears decide to hire Kingsbury, the wheels could be put in motion for them to select Williams. That would have a ripple effect on the Commanders and Patriots, not only because they’re picking behind Chicago, but because that would add a new signal-caller to the open market.

Justin Fields, who Chicago selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has played himself into having value, but probably not enough to hold onto his job now that Williams is available. That means the Bears could take Williams, then ship Fields off for a second- or third-round pick to maximize their assets.

Could the 24-year-old’s destination be New England?

The Patriots are obviously in need of someone new under center, and Fields’ (possible) addition to the open market might allow them to find that player without reaching at No. 3. Drake Maye is likely the second pick, and that would leave the Patriots with the remaining options of Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr. or another QB at third overall, which might be too rich.

In this scenario, the Patriots use their first-round selection on one of the top prospects at a premier position, like wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or offensive tackles Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu, and trade their second-round pick for Fields.

It’s just a thought, based on a report, for now, but things move quickly in the NFL. Kingsbury’s interview with the Bears could very well end up having a huge ripple effect on the future of the Patriots.