Bill Belichick Reportedly ‘Considered’ By Commanders, Lost To Dan Quinn

The Washington Commanders apparently showed interest in Bill Belichick before the organization ultimately passed on the future Pro Football Hall of Famer in favor of Dan Quinn.

The Commanders on Thursday decided to hire the former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator as their next head coach, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini followed up some 90 minutes later and revealed Belichick was “considered for the job.” Washington spoke with Belichick and he had “support from some decision makers,” per Russini. Ultimately, though, the Commanders decided to move forward with Quinn.

Russini’s report was the first to indicate the Commanders were interested.

Schefter reported Sunday that Washington had not interviewed Belichick. The contrast creates the question whether Washington’s interest in Belichick was last-minute, especially since presumed frontrunner Ben Johnson took himself out of consideration Tuesday.

FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reported Wednesday that Commanders owner Josh Harris was unlikely to go with Belichick due to concerns about Belichick’s age (71) and willingness to work under general manager Adam Peters, who has control over personnel. Even dating back to mid-January, The Athletic’s Ben Standig reported Washington was not expected to pursue the longtime New England Patriots head coach.

Washington represented the final coaching vacancy this offseason. It means, unless something unexpected happens elsewhere in the NFL, Belichick will not take the sideline at the start of the 2024 season.