Many viewed Mike Vrabel might as one of the top candidates on the open market, but the former Tennessee Titans head coach reportedly was never in consideration for the Washington Commanders job.

And it seems Washington’s decision might have come down to something petty.

The Athletic’s Ben Standig and Dianna Russini published a story with reporting on Washington’s decision to ultimately hire former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as head coach. The story also hinted a reason why Vrabel was passed over.

“The Commanders passed on Vrabel because of (Titans GM) Ran Carthon,” an NFC executive told The Athletic. “He fired (Vrabel). Adam Peters was not going to hire the coach that his friend just fired. That’s how this works sometimes.”

Vrabel’s firing reportedly was due to him wanting more of a say in personnel and the Titans not being aligned in his desire.

With all eight offseason vacancies now filled, including the one in Tennessee, Vrabel remains available on the open market. The 48-year-old now figures to be a top candidate for a head coaching role down the road, and there are a number of suitors who could pop up.