When Mike Vrabel was fired by the Tennessee Titans earlier this month, many expected the 2021 Coach of the Year would jump to the front of the line of head coaching candidates.

Vrabel, however, remains on the open market. And as of Wednesday evening, only the Washington Commanders still have a head coaching position to fill.

One NFC executive told FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano it was “a real mystery” why Vrabel wasn’t gaining attention. Said executive called it “ridiculous” that Washington, specifically, hadn’t interviewed the former Tennessee Titans head coach.

“He’s one of the most respected coaches in the league and there’d be no learning curve with him,” the executive told Vacchiano. “If they bring him in for an interview they’d never let him leave.”

While appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he believed Vrabel would have been the second choice for the Chargers, if Los Angeles didn’t hire former Michigan coach John Harbaugh.

Vrabel isn’t the only long shot for the Commanders job, though. Future Hall of Famer Bill Belichick also has not interviewed with the organization, and that’s not expected to change.

Schefter reported Sunday that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Ravens defensive assistant Anthony Weaver and Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were “very much in play” for the Commanders’ head job.

Vacchiano wrote that many around the league believe Washington’s search will be wrapped up soon, perhaps even before the start of Super Bowl week on Sunday.