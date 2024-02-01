Bill Belichick has stood on the sidelines as a head coach or assistant in the National Football League for the last five decades. But there’s reason to believe Belichick’s streak might be broken when the 2024-25 NFL campaign kicks off in September.

Belichick did not land any of the head coaching jobs that were available this offseason. The Washington Commanders reportedly filled the eighth and final vacancy Thursday by hiring former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Belichick reportedly spoke with those in Washington and Atlanta about their respective openings.

Should Belichick start the season on the sideline, it’s likely he won’t be too far away. The future Hall of Famer already has been mentioned as a potential NFL analyst, and Belichick landing an adviser gig feels like a possibility, too.

We’re still not of the belief the 2023 campaign will be Belichick’s last as a head coach, though. He indicated he would like to keep coaching during his farewell press conference at Gillette Stadium, and he’s only 15 wins away from the all-time wins record.

Story continues below advertisement

With that, here are five way-too-early landing spots following the 2024-25 campaign:

Dallas Cowboys

Obvious, right? The Cowboys opted not to move on from head coach Mike McCarthy this offseason, but also haven’t given McCarthy a contract extension. McCarthy is entering the final year of his deal. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t exactly hiding his feelings about Belichick either. Jones told Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein: “I know him personally, and I like him. There’s no doubt in my mind we could work together. None. None.”

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles reportedly were “very interested” in Belichick this offseason, but ultimately patched things up with head coach Nick Sirianni. Sirianni, much like McCarthy, was questionable to return after the conclusion to Philadelphia’s once promising campaign. However, it was reported Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie isn’t a fan of Belichick.

New York Giants

Another NFC East team?! Brian Daboll will be entering his third season in New York, and while Daboll was named 2022 Coach of the Year, the Giants haven’t had much success on his watch. Daboll and the G-Men will have a different coaching staff in 2024. That could be good news for Daboll, or it could serve as his last chance to right the ship. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio recently wrote it’s long been believed Belichick would love to go back to New York, where he won two Super Bowls as defensive coordinator.

Story continues below advertisement

Total rushing plus receiving yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under SF at KC Christian McCaffrey SF – RB o130.5 -110 FanDuel u131.5 -115 DraftKings

Buffalo Bills

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has not been able to get the Josh Allen-led group over the hump. Sure, they’ve won the last four AFC East titles. But if McDermott and the Bills get healthy and still fail to put together a postseason run next season, it’s fair to think ownership could make the change.

Chicago Bears

Like some others on this list, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is on shaky ground in Chicago. The Bears have the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and USC quarterback Caleb Williams is a massive favorite to be selected. A successful rookie season for Williams might help Eberflus keep the job. But if Williams craters, it feels like the Bears could bring in someone new.