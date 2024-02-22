FOXBORO, Mass. — Jerod Mayo’s New England Patriots further distanced themselves from the old regime.

It again was crystal clear at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, the first availability since Mayo’s introductory press conference in mid-January.

Mayo and the Patriots on Wednesday held a press conference to introduce their three coordinators. New England has 17 new hires on a staff that’s now nearly two dozen. It’s much larger than what Bill Belichick had during his final years in New England, which by all accounts was one of the smallest staffs in the league.

It’s not the only line of separation, though.

Mayo believes his coaching philosophy matches with those coming into the building for the first time, and the handful of New England holdovers, which include Troy Brown, Brian Belichick and Mike Pellegrino. Mayo’s philosphy is rooted in relationship-building.

While answering a question about what he expects from the offense, Mayo dropped a line that stuck out: “We want to check our egos. … This is, even from a coaching staff, I’ll say it’s an ego-free zone. Once we get the coaches on that same page, you hope the players will follow suit and go out there and play for one another.”

Was it a slight at the old regime? Maybe not. But it surely was a purposeful quote to portray the outlook in the future.

Mayo emphasized how first-year offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was someone who has built strong, communicative relationships with players. “He is a people person,” Mayo said. Mayo expressed the same about defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington, who was elevated from defensive line coach to first-year coordinator. Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer, another young assistant, fits the mold of an energic voice, as well.

Seven minutes into Springer’s press conference, he shared his gratitude about a specific question that was asked. “Thanks for asking that question right there,” the former Los Angeles Rams assistant said while pointing his finger. It hit a bit different than the “Appreciate the question” response muttered in recent years.

In an era where young, relationship-building coaches are having more and more success, the Patriots are modernizing their operation. The 53-year-old Van Pelt is the senior of the coordinator group with Mayo (37), Covington (34) and Springer (34).

Under Mayo, they’re also becoming more inclusive and more open. That was on display after the on-record pressers, as the Patriots organization held a “social” as a way for media members and beat reporters to meet the new assistants. It was off-the-record and introductory. But it also was something that never would have been dreamed about during the old regime.

“I think the best thing for everybody is it’s going to be a fresh start for everybody,” Van Pelt said when answering a question about New England’s offense.

The media members sitting at Gillette Stadium probably related.